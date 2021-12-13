If Russia invades Western-leaning Ukraine, the EU debates how to coordinate with the US and the UK.

On Monday, European Union foreign ministers will discuss how to work with the US and the UK if Russia invades the pro-Western Ukraine.

No decisions on penalties against Russia have been made, according to EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell, who presided over the meeting, but ministers discussed alternative responses in the event of an invasion.

Borrell stated, “The European Union is unified in favor of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” “Any attack against Ukraine will have political ramifications as well as a significant economic cost for Russia.” Russia has positioned 70,000 troops near to Ukraine’s border, according to US intelligence officials, and is preparing for an invasion early next year. Moscow, on the other hand, dismissed fears of an invasion into Ukraine and said it has no plans to do so.

“We are certain that Russia is preparing a full-scale war against Ukraine,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stated.

It would be a disaster if the invasion took place “An unprecedented attack on a country that is moving in the way of the West. That means the response from Western countries must also be unprecedented “According to Landsbergis.

According to the Associated Press, military experts say that if Russia invades, while it may face resistance, Ukraine lacks the resources to properly oppose Russia’s forces.

“In the event of a Russian attack. I won’t have a choice—every Ukrainian is prepared to die with their rifles in their hands “Ukraine’s Colonel Viacheslav Vlasenko, 53, stated. “Ukraine will never be incorporated into Russia. We are prepared to demonstrate to the Kremlin that Ukraine has the right to freedom and independence.” However, the EU’s major powers, France and Germany, as well as other EU members located further away from Russia’s frontiers, differ from the United States, Poland, and the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. They are aware of Russia’s troop movements but do not believe a strike is imminent.

In 2015, France and Germany arranged a ceasefire accord in Ukraine’s east, where Ukrainian forces had been fighting Russia-backed separatists since Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Efforts to find a political solution to the separatist struggle, which has claimed the lives of almost 14,000 people in the last seven years, have failed. On the tense line of, sporadic battles continue. This is a condensed version of the information.