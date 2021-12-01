If Russia invades Ukraine, the US threatens ‘high-impact’ sanctions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday that the US has obtained “proof” that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, and that if Russia acts, it would face severe economic consequences.

As he prepared for talks with Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm, Blinken accused Moscow of massing “tens of thousands of additional combat forces” near Ukraine’s border.

“We are gravely concerned by information that Russia is planning serious aggressive measures against Ukraine, including efforts to destabilize Ukraine from within as well as large-scale military operations,” he said after a NATO foreign ministers conference in Riga, Latvia.

“Right now, we don’t know if President Putin has decided to invade.” We do know that he’s putting the infrastructure in place to do it quickly if he so chooses,” he said.

Blinken underlined that “diplomacy is the only acceptable approach to settle this potential crisis,” but cautioned that any attack would have “far-reaching and long-term consequences” for Moscow.

“We made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond forcefully,” Blinken added, “including with a variety of high-impact economic measures that we haven’t used in the past.”

Since last month, Kiev’s Western allies have been raising the alarm about a new Russian force buildup near Ukraine’s borders and a possible winter invasion.

Russia, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists fighting Kiev, has rejected any plans to attack, blaming NATO for inflaming tensions.

As fears of an escalation mount, Moscow retaliated on Wednesday, accusing Ukraine of massing tens of thousands of troops in the country’s east.

The charges came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for direct negotiations with Moscow over the raging crisis in his country’s east with Russian-backed separatists.

“We must tell the truth: without direct discussions with Russia, we will not be able to end the war,” Zelensky stated during his annual presentation to parliament in Kiev.

In a battle that began in 2014 between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists who have carved out two “People’s Republics” in eastern Ukraine, more than 13,000 people have been slain.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman in Moscow, appeared to scoff at the concept, stating that the conflict in Ukraine was a domestic issue.

“We are aware of efforts to portray Russia as a participant in this conflict. Peskov told reporters, “This is not the case.”

