If Russia invades Ukraine, the US threatens ‘high-impact’ sanctions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday that the US has obtained “proof” that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, and that if Russia acts, it would face severe economic consequences.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he wants NATO to make “solid agreements” that it will not expand eastward.

As he prepared for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm over the issue, Blinken accused Moscow of massing “tens of thousands of additional military forces” near Ukraine’s border.

“We are gravely concerned by information that Russia is planning serious aggressive measures against Ukraine, including efforts to destabilize Ukraine from within as well as large-scale military operations,” Blinken said after a NATO foreign ministers conference in Riga, Latvia.

“Right now, we don’t know if President Putin has decided to invade.” We do know that he’s putting the infrastructure in place to do it quickly if he so chooses,” he said.

Blinken underlined that “diplomacy is the only acceptable approach to settle this potential crisis,” but cautioned that any attack would have “far-reaching and long-term consequences” for Moscow.

“We made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond forcefully,” Blinken added, “including with a variety of high-impact economic measures that we haven’t used in the past.”

Since last month, Kiev’s Western allies have been raising the alarm about a new Russian force buildup near Ukraine’s borders and a possible winter invasion.

Russia, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists fighting Kiev, has rejected any plans to attack, blaming NATO for inflaming tensions.

As fears of an escalation mount, Moscow retaliated on Wednesday, accusing Ukraine of massing tens of thousands of troops in the country’s east.

Putin also asked for negotiations with the West to provide “legal safeguards” against NATO’s expansion to the east.

“We will insist on creating precise agreements in our conversation with the US and its partners that would rule out any further NATO movements east and the deployment of military systems that threaten us near to Russian territory,” Putin said.

“We propose to begin real negotiations on this,” Putin said at a Kremlin ceremony where he received credentials from newly appointed diplomats.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for one, has called for direct negotiations with Moscow over the country’s long-running conflict with Russian-backed separatists in the east.

