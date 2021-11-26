If Russia attacks, Zelensky warns that Ukraine will be “completely prepared.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Friday that Russia’s army moves on the border were “extremely dangerous,” and that his military was ready to push back any offensive.

He also claimed that Kiev had discovered a coup plot involving Russian individuals, but he didn’t elaborate.

His warning comes as Western governments express alarm about Russian troop moves near Ukraine’s border, with Washington expressing “serious concerns” about the build-up.

“We believe that Russia is using very hazardous rhetoric,” Zelensky said at a press conference in Kiev.

“It’s a sign that things could get worse,” he remarked.

Ukraine, according to Zelensky, is prepared to fight Russia if Moscow decides to send troops across the border.

“Today, there is a threat of war tomorrow,” he added, adding that Kiev’s “strong” army was “well prepared.”

He demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin deny any invasion plans.

“The Russian president should publicly state, ‘We are not planning this,'” Zelensky said.

On Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated Western concerns about the buildup, warning that “if Russia uses force against Ukraine, there will be costs, there will be repercussions.”

Moscow has disputed the allegations, blaming the United States for inflaming tensions in the region.

In its years-long battle with pro-Russian separatists in two breakaway eastern areas, the Kremlin has likewise accused Kiev of “provocations.”

According to Zelensky, Kiev has information on “Russian representatives” attempting to enlist the help of influential Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov in a coup plot.

He said Ukraine had an audio recording of Russians “discussing” Akhmetov’s role in the coup “for a billion dollars” as proof of the conspiracy.

It was scheduled for early December, he said, with the goal of “rocking the situation within our country.”

When questioned about the allegations, the Kremlin stated, “Russia never engages in such actions.”

Kiev warned Moscow this week that any assault against Ukraine would be “expensive.”

In the meantime, Putin has expressed alarm about US-led military maneuvers in the Black Sea, a sensitive zone for Russia, which has control of the Crimea peninsula since annexing it from Ukraine.

He’s also chastised Kiev for employing a Turkish-made drone against separatists, claiming it’s a breach of peace treaties.

Putin expressed concern in a phone chat with European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday that Kiev’s “provocations” will exacerbate tensions in eastern Ukraine.

He also emphasized the “need to cease Kiev’s discriminatory stance against the Russian-speaking people.”

On Friday, Zelensky warned that Russia had done so.