If Russia attacks Ukraine, the US vows to beef up its military presence.

Should Russia invade Ukraine, the US will impose “serious economic hardship” and increase its military presence in Eastern Europe, according to the White House, which laid out the high stakes on the eve of talks between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

A senior US source told reporters that Trump will soon inform his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of the facts of his videoconference with Putin on Tuesday, as tens of thousands of Russian troops were stationed near the Ukraine border.

The White House does not know if Putin has decided to launch his armed forces on Ukraine, according to the official, who stopped short of threatening direct American military force if he did.

But, the individual added on condition of anonymity, Biden will make it plain that “there will be true, meaningful, and permanent implications to choosing to go forward should (Russia) chose to go forward with a military escalation.”

If Russia attacks, the US and its European allies are ready to take “major economic countermeasures… that would cause large and serious economic devastation to the Russian economy,” according to the official.

They added that if Putin “moved in,” Biden would make it clear that “there would be an increasing request from eastern flank allies and a positive response from the US for additional forces, capabilities, and exercises.”

According to Ukraine, Russia has over 100,000 troops stationed near its border.

Moscow denies any belligerent ambitions and accuses the West of provocation, notably in the Black Sea, which it considers to be within its area of influence.

Putin also wants the West to guarantee that Ukraine will not join NATO, the transatlantic alliance formed to combat the former Soviet Union.

A significant concern hovering over Tuesday’s virtual summit is whether Putin is preparing to launch a cross-border offensive or is using the troops to urge Biden for assurances that ex-Soviet Ukraine would never be used as a NATO launchpad.

Biden will meet with key European allies on Monday to coordinate their positions, according to the US official, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Zelensky beforehand.

Biden will update Zelensky following the call, underscoring the close coordination between Washington and Kiev, according to the official.

When asked if the US would send soldiers into Ukraine if Russia attacked, the official stated they "do not want to end up in that situation."