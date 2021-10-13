If nuclear diplomacy fails, the US and Israel threaten Iran with military action.

If diplomacy fails to resolve Iran’s nuclear program, US President Joe Biden’s administration warned Wednesday that force may be used, rallying more closely than ever behind Israel’s threats.

While discussions with Iran remain stalled, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had three-way talks with Israel’s and the UAE’s senior diplomats, two US allies who formed contacts last year over shared worries about Tehran.

Blinken reaffirmed Biden’s invitation to re-enter a 2015 nuclear accord, which Iran dramatically reduced nuclear activity in exchange for unmet promises of sanctions relief, which was slammed by former President Donald Trump.

“We’re united in our belief that Iran cannot achieve a nuclear weapon,” Blinken said at a joint press conference in Washington.

He stated, “We feel that the diplomatic approach is the most effective method to ensure that this does not happen.”

But, he claims, Iran has already demonstrated its commitment in the nine months after Biden’s victory.

“The runway is getting shorter with each passing day with Iran’s inability to engage in good faith,” Blinken added.

“If Iran does not alter direction, we are prepared to pursue further options,” he threatened.

Without being challenged, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said of Blinken’s remarks: “I think everybody understands — here in Israel, in the Emirates, and in Tehran — what it is that we mean.”

As sons of Holocaust survivors, Lapid and Blinken have previously stated that “there are periods when nations must use force to protect the world from evil.”

“We must intervene if a terrorist government obtains a nuclear weapon. We must make it obvious that the civilized world will not tolerate it “Lapid said.

“Israel reserves the right to act in any way it sees fit at any time. This is not only our right, but also our obligation.” This year, Iran and the US undertook six rounds of indirect negotiations on resuming compliance, with a European Union mediator escorting the two parties between hotel rooms in Vienna.

The last round of talks took place in June, just before the inauguration of a new hardline Iranian government, which succeeded President Hassan Rouhani, who had wanted to improve relations with the West.

The US negotiator, Rob Malley, denied that the discussions had failed to progress, although he did say that the US was still waiting for Iran to make progress.

The US negotiator, Rob Malley, denied that the discussions had failed to progress, although he did say that the US was still waiting for Iran to make progress.

"We still believe that returning would be the best conclusion, but we're realistic," says the team.