If NATO countries cross the ‘Red Line’ in Ukraine, Putin may deploy Russian missiles.

President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that if NATO countries cross a “red line” in Ukraine by putting weapons or personnel, Russia is willing to deploy specific offensive missile capabilities on Ukrainian soil.

NATO officials are gathering in Latvia to discuss Moscow’s troop buildup and military plans in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Al Jazeera, Russia has warned NATO against increasing its military facilities in Ukraine.

“If strike systems are deployed on Ukrainian soil, the flight time to Moscow will be 7-10 minutes, and five minutes if a hypersonic weapon is deployed. Consider this scenario: “Putin stated this at a Moscow investment gathering.

According to The Guardian, tensions have risen as a result of a buildup of almost 100,000 Russian troops, as well as tanks, artillery, and even short-range ballistic missiles, within striking distance of Ukraine’s borders.

“What are our options in such a situation? We’ll have to come up with something similar in response to individuals who pose such a threat. And we have the ability to do so right now.” Putin expressed his hope that NATO members will use common sense, noting that Russia has its own security concerns in the Ukraine. According to Reuters, he wants the military alliance will stop assisting Kyiv in expanding its military infrastructure.

“For us, creating such threats [in Ukraine]would be a no-no. But I sincerely hope that it does not come to that. I hope that common sense and a sense of responsibility for both our countries and the international community will prevail “Putin stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has refuted concerns that his country is planning an assault, but he did acknowledge that Russia has recently successfully tested a new sea-based hypersonic missile that travels at nine times the speed of sound.

Western countries have also expressed concern about Russian military activity near Ukraine, heightening fears of an invasion.