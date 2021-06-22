If citizens in the Philippines do not receive the COVID vaccine, the president advises them to travel to America.

In broadcast remarks Monday night, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned citizens that if they refuse to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, they should leave the country. According to the Associated Press, the president expressed his displeasure with vaccine opposition and warned that anyone who do not comply with the country’s effort could be jailed.

“Don’t get me wrong. I’m not a hater. This country is in the midst of a crisis. A national emergency has been declared. If you refuse to be vaccinated, I will arrest you and put the vaccine into your buttocks,” Duterte declared.

He also threatened to order village leaders to compile a list of anti-vaccination residents and urged that citizens travel to India or America if they refused to be vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra stated that there is no law in the Philippines that makes refusing COVID-19 vaccine illegal. “I believe the president simply used strong language to emphasize the need of getting vaccinated and achieving herd immunity as quickly as possible,” he said.

Edre Olalia, a human rights lawyer, expressed alarm over Duterte’s threat, claiming that the president could not order the arrest of someone who had not clearly committed a crime.

Duterte and his administration have been chastised for a vaccination drive marred by supply issues and popular skepticism. Vaccinations finally began in March after numerous delays, but many individuals still chose to wait for Western immunizations, forcing some communities to offer snacks and retail discounts to urge people to get inoculated with any vaccine.

Duterte attributed the problem to wealthy Western countries monopolizing vaccines for their own citizens, leaving impoverished countries such as the Philippines behind. Some officials said the bigger problem was inadequate vaccine supply more than public hesitancy.

Duterte also walked back on an earlier remark that required people to wear plastic face shields over face masks only in hospitals as an added safeguard. After experts briefed him on the threat of more contagious coronavirus variants, Duterte declared it mandatory for people to continue wearing face shields indoors and outdoors.

The Philippines is a coronavirus hot spot in Asia, with more than 1.3 million cases and at least 23,749 deaths.