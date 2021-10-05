If China attacks the Senkaku Islands, Joe Biden promises to defend them.

As Japan adjusts to an alarming increase in Chinese government vessels in and near the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, Joe Biden became the third American president to openly commit to defend them on Monday.

A readout released by the White House after Biden became the first head of state to speak with Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida termed the US-Japan alliance “the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.”

Kishida, 64, told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday that Trump had made “strong remarks on the United States’ commitment to defend Japan, including Article 5 of the United States-Japan Security Treaty,” the clause that has covered the Japan-controlled island chain that China also claims under the name Diaoyu since the Obama administration.

“We confirmed that we would work together to deepen the Japan-US alliance and the free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kishida said, also mentioning common issues like China and North Korea.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry stated Biden “reaffirmed the US’s unshakeable commitment to Japan’s defense, including the applicability of Article V of the Japan-US Security Treaty to the Senkaku Islands” in a separate statement on the 20-minute call.

According to the ministry, Kishida stated that the US-Japan alliance would “continue to be the core of Japan’s foreign and security policy under his cabinet.”

The United States does not claim sovereignty over the Senkaku Islands, but it acknowledges Japanese administration. Taiwan is the third party to claim the islets, which it calls Diaoyutai, but Taipei has not been able to match Beijing’s challenges.

Tokyo filed a protest last month after a fleet of seven China Coast Guard vessels came into the Senkaku Islands’ contiguous zone and territorial waters, four of which were outfitted with a weapon resembling a “autocannon.” It maintained a pattern of increased activity that has seen new highs this year.

Kishida, who was sworn in as Japan’s new prime minister on Monday, acknowledged the importance of maintaining dialogue with China, the country’s largest two-way trading partner, but pledged that Tokyo would “speak up” against Beijing’s attempts to “change the status quo” in the East and South China seas.

On Monday, Kishida emphasized the importance of continuing the engagement with China.