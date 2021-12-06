If Biden’s administration boycotts the Winter Olympics, China threatens ‘countermeasures.’

China responded on Monday to reports that the Obama administration will launch a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games this week over human rights concerns, saying it will take “countermeasures” if necessary.

The Biden administration is set to announce this week that no US government officials will attend the Olympics in Beijing, according to CNN. Lawmakers and human rights activists have pressed the administration to boycott the Games entirely.

Those asking for a boycott should halt “so as not to impact the discussion and cooperation between China and the United States in critical sectors,” Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said during a Monday news conference.

“China will take severe countermeasures if the US persists in willfully adhering to its route,” Zhao added.

He went on to say that the boycott would be a “stain on the spirit of the Olympic charter” and that it would be a “sensationalist and politically manipulative” action on the part of US politicians.

Zhao believes the US should cease “politicizing sports” and pursuing a diplomatic boycott.

According to CNN, the diplomatic boycott isn’t a full boycott, thus American athletes won’t be able to compete in the Winter Games. High-level delegations from competing countries, on the other hand, have traditionally attended Olympic Games.

President Joe Biden first stated in November that his government was considering a diplomatic boycott of the Games to protest China’s human rights record, which includes what the US considers to be a genocide against the Uyghur Muslim minority.

Washington and Beijing also disagree on a number of other issues, including the sovereignty of Taiwan and Hong Kong, as well as a crackdown in Tibet.

Biden made similar remarks just days after a virtual conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which was meant to defuse concerns that could escalate into a larger clash between the world’s two largest economies. The two men did not discuss the Olympic Games, according to the White House at the time.

The White House was approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

The last time the United States boycotted the Olympics was during Jimmy Carter’s presidency in 1980. The Games were held in the Russian capital of Moscow that year. Following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in December, the United States led a boycott with 64 other countries. This is a condensed version of the information.