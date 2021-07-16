If a Florida Flotilla goes to Cuba without a permit, they could be fined $25K per day.

Federal authorities cautioned organizers planning to launch a flotilla from South Florida to waterways near Cuba next week that they might be breaking the law.

Boaters wishing to enter Cuban territorial waters must obtain authorization from the US Coast Guard, or face fines of $25,000 per day and ten years in prison, according to a US Department of Homeland Security recommendation.

The caution stated that “it is illegal for boaters to depart with the aim to travel to Cuba for any reason without a permit.”

Bringing foreign nationals into the United States unlawfully may result in fines of $250,000 per day and up to five years in prison, according to the government.

The purpose of next Monday’s planned journey, according to Osdany Veloz, an organizer of the boaters, is to cruise to international waters near the island, but not into Cuban waters, to let island people know they have friends in South Florida.

According to Miami television station WFOR-TV, organizers stated they will set sail from South Florida if 100 boaters show up.

“The goal is to stay on the border, not transgress, stay in international water, and simply let the Cuban people know we’re fighting for their freedom, so they can be a free country once and for all,” said Jorge Lopez, who hopes to travel.

Last weekend, thousands of Cubans took to the streets to protest the lack of access to COVID-19 vaccines and basic necessities. The country is in the midst of the worst economic downturn in decades.

The island nation’s protests have prompted an outpouring of sympathy in Florida, which is home to the country’s largest community of Cuban exiles. Thousands of people have rallied in solidarity in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, occasionally blocking down major thoroughfares.