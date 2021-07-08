If a ban on foreign media owners passes, Discovery Inc. may have to sell its Polish broadcaster.

If planned legal changes from the Polish government pass, Discovery Inc. may be forced to sell its Polish TVN24 station. According to the Associated Press, the proposed amendments would prohibit non-European businesses from holding Polish media, such as Discovery Inc. of the United States.

The revisions were proposed by Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, which came to power in 2015. They were published on the parliament’s website on Wednesday. Opponents argue that the proposed legislation is an attempt to stifle media outlets such as TVN24, which covers alleged government scandals and controversies.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki backed the measures on Thursday, saying they will prevent foreign organizations from “influencing media discourse, influencing public opinion…without the approval of the Polish regulator.”

Morawiecki stated, “Every serious country should have such instruments.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Critics claim the party has converted the state-run TVP broadcaster into its mouthpiece and aims to restrict foreign media ownership.

Joachim Brudzinski, a key Law and Justice politician and European Parliament member, claimed that TVN journalists lack objectivity, frequently siding with the government’s opponents.

The proposed amendments were “designed to muzzle us and deprive the viewers of their right to choose,” according to a statement from TVN.

“Under the guise of combating foreign propaganda, an attempt is being made to limit media freedom,” according to a TVN statement. “We will not give in to pressure and will continue to operate independently on behalf of our viewers.”

The proposed modifications come as Discovery Inc. has been waiting for almost a year for a renewal of TVN24’s license, which is set to expire on September 26. Discovery purchased TVN in 2018 from Scripps Networks Interactive, another US media company, and operates it through Polish Television Holding BV, a Dutch company.

Witold Kolodziejski, the head of Poland’s media regulator, confirmed that the body was in talks with TVN24 about the concession and was analyzing expert opinions, but he also stated that he supports the interpretation of the law that prohibits non-European investors from owning more than 49 percent of shares in Polish media companies.

On the Onet Rano news page, Deputy Infrastructure Minister Marcin Horala maintained that the proposed reforms are “not about closing TVN.” This is a condensed version of the information.