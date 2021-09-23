Icelandic Jews Overcame Church Taxes and a Ban on Circumcision. They’ve even hired a Rabbi.

Three years ago, Iceland’s small Jewish community was opposing legislation that would have prohibited children from having their heads circumcised. Because Judaism was not listed among the island nation’s officially recognized religions, Jews continued to pay religious fees to the state Lutheran church.

In today’s country of fire and ice, Judaism is prospering, and the community celebrated Sukkot with its first conversion and an innovative rabbi who has guided it through three years of remarkable upheaval.

Until the fall of 2018, when Rabbi Avi Feldman, now 30 years old, his wife Mushky, and their four daughters under the age of six came in, Reykjavik was the only European capital city without a permanent rabbi.

They aim to invite members of Iceland’s Jewish community, which Feldman believes to number 500 to 600 people, to have meals with them in a sukkah four years later. Sukkot (also known as the Feast of Tabernacles) is a historical harvest festival during which Jews eat outside in makeshift shelters to commemorate God’s care for them following their journey from Egypt.

For the eight-day Jewish feast, which began on Monday, Jews all over the world construct similar informal outdoor constructions. However, this sukkah is located in a predominantly Lutheran country where Jews are hardly noticed.

Three men were attempting to figure out how to build a sukkah out of a mound of two-by-fours in Feldman’s wide garden with views of Faxaflói Bay to the north on Sunday.

“Perhaps you might question, ‘Aren’t you making this strong for Iceland?’ But you haven’t seen the wind in Iceland,'” said Mike Levin, a Chicago native who has lived in Iceland since 1986 and was dressed in overalls covered with building equipment.

Finnur Thorlacius, an Icelander aiming to be the budding community’s first convert to Judaism, was helping to hold nails in place. He claims that many of the Jews in town are foreigners. Others arrived in Iceland after marrying Icelanders. Others are linked to a variety of foreign embassies. But until the Feldmans moved in, no one had really brought this disparate group together.

Feldman said his stay in Iceland, which is approaching its fourth anniversary, had been fantastic.

“We’ve only had positive experiences,” says the author. This is a condensed version of the information.