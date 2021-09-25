Iceland Votes According to the Predictions of the Hung Parliament.

Icelanders went to the polls on Saturday in an election that might see the country’s first left-right coalition lose its majority, despite bringing four years of calm after a decade of instability.

Because the political environment is more divided than ever, creating a new alliance may be more difficult than in the past.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, whose Left-Green Movement has never headed a government before, is seeking re-election, but the large number of parties opposing her could derail her efforts.

According to polls, a record nine out of ten parties are projected to win seats in Iceland’s approximately 1,100-year-old parliament, the Althing.

As a result, predicting which parties will form a coalition is very difficult.

The first results were expected shortly after polling stations closed at 10:00 p.m. (2200 GMT), but a complete picture would not be known until Sunday.

Jon Sigurdsson, a 47-year-old entrepreneur, was one among the first to vote in Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital.

“A lot of parties are threatening to raise taxes, which I believe is the wrong thing to do. He told AFP, “Enough is enough!” and refused to say who he voted for.

The outgoing coalition is made up of the conservative Independence Party, the center-right Progressive Party, and the Left-Green Movement, with 33 of the 63 seats.

Some polls predict that it will win a razor-thin majority, while others predict that it will fail.

In an interview with AFP this week, Prime Minister Jakobsdottir said, “Because there are so many parties, I think there will be a lot of different options to build a government.”

While she is well-liked, her party is polling at approximately 10% to 12% and is in danger of losing numerous seats.

Jakobsdottir has implemented a progressive income tax system, raised the social housing budget, and extended parental leave for both parents throughout her four-year mandate.

She’s also been praised for how she handled the Covid disaster, which resulted in only 33 deaths in a population of 370,000 people.

However, in order to keep her coalition together, she has had to make compromises, including a commitment to construct a national park in central Iceland, which is home to 32 active volcanoes and 400 glaciers.

This is only the second time since 2008 that a government on the huge island has completed its four-year term.

From 2007 to 2017, Icelanders went to the polls five times due to widespread popular distrust of politicians as a result of recurring scandals.

The polling party is the Independence Party.