ICE Officers Fatally Shoot Protester in Minneapolis, Protests Erupt

In a tragic turn of events on January 24, 2026, an individual was shot and killed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers during a protest in Minneapolis against the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration policies. The incident, captured on video, has ignited public outcry and sparked renewed anti-ICE protests across the nation.

Violent Confrontation Escalates

The disturbing footage, which surfaced on social media, shows a group of four ICE agents struggling to subdue the man on the ground. A fifth officer can be seen moving in to assist. As the altercation unfolds, the sounds of whistles pierce the air—a signal used by protesters to warn of an ICE operation. One officer reportedly struck the man with an object after he was brought to the ground.

What followed was a rapid escalation, as multiple gunshots rang out. The individual filming the incident can be heard exclaiming, “Holy s***… what the f***?,” as at least nine more shots echo in the footage. The filmer questions, “Did they kill that guy? Are you f****** kidding me?” The shooting was confirmed to have resulted in the death of the man involved, though his identity has not yet been released.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has expressed outrage over the incident, condemning the actions of the ICE officers. In a statement on social media, Walz described the officers as “violent” and “untrained,” calling for their immediate removal from the state. “This is sickening,” Walz wrote. “Minnesota has had enough. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota now.”

The Minneapolis Police Department has confirmed the shooting and warned the public to avoid the area near 26th Street West and Nicollet Avenue, where the confrontation took place. The city is working to verify additional details of the incident, while urging calm amidst the growing tensions.

Protests and Rising Tensions

This shooting marks the latest in a series of incidents involving federal law enforcement agencies. Earlier this year, three people have been shot by ICE officers, including a recent case in Portland involving Customs and Border Protection agents. Anti-ICE protests have intensified in response, with demonstrators rallying in cities like Portland and Minneapolis to demand accountability and an end to such actions.

One of the most notable cases involved the death of 37-year-old Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE officer in Portland as she tried to flee in her car. Good’s death has further fueled public anger, with some, including Vice President JD Vance, controversially suggesting that the tragedy was “a result of her own actions.”

As the protests continue to unfold, activists and public figures alike are calling for a reevaluation of the federal government’s immigration enforcement tactics and the growing power of federal law enforcement agencies.