ICE Agent’s Shooting of Renee Good Sparks Outrage and Protests in Minneapolis

Mobile phone footage has surfaced, revealing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis. The incident, which occurred during an immigration enforcement operation, has ignited protests and drawn fierce criticism from local officials and activists.

The video, shared by U.S. Vice President JD Vance on social media platform X, captures the tense confrontation between Ms. Good and her wife with an ICE officer outside their vehicle. In the footage, Ms. Good can be heard telling the agent, “That’s fine dude, I’m not mad at you.” Her wife then appears to taunt the officer, asking, “Do you want to come at us?” followed by, “I say you go get yourself some lunch, big boy.”

As the encounter escalates, another ICE officer approaches Ms. Good, who is seated in the car, shouting, “Get out of the car.” Ms. Good reverses the vehicle briefly before driving forward, with the video leaving it unclear whether the car hit or narrowly missed the officer. The agent then fires multiple shots at Ms. Good, causing her vehicle to crash into parked cars nearby.

Controversy Over Actions and Statements

The Department of Homeland Security has claimed that Ms. Good was shot after attempting to use her vehicle as a weapon to run over an officer. However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has dismissed these allegations as “bullshit,” further fueling tensions surrounding the case.

President Donald Trump has sided with federal agents, stating that Ms. Good “viciously” attempted to run over an officer, a statement that has been widely condemned by critics. “We will always be protecting ICE,” Trump added in his remarks following the incident.

Locally, the Minneapolis City Council condemned the shooting, stating that Ms. Good, who was described as caring for her neighbors that morning, “had her life taken today at the hands of the federal government.” In a show of solidarity, a vigil was held at the Minnesota State Capitol on Friday in honor of Ms. Good.

The shooting took place on the second day of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, which has involved the deployment of 2,000 federal agents to Minneapolis and the neighboring city of St. Paul. The operation, described as the largest immigration enforcement action in Minnesota’s history, has seen significant disruption, including the closure of Minneapolis schools on Thursday and Friday.

The controversy surrounding the incident has sparked widespread protests, with advocates questioning the aggressive tactics used by federal agencies in carrying out immigration enforcement. As the investigation continues, the city remains divided over the handling of the operation and the circumstances surrounding Ms. Good’s death.