IATA predicts airlines will lose $51.8 billion in 2021 and remain in the red in 2022.

According to an industry forecast released Monday, global airlines will lose an estimated $51.8 billion in 2021 and another $11.6 billion in 2022 as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) predictions reflect a steeper drop than the previous April forecast of $47.7 billion in losses this year. IATA also raised its loss forecast for 2020 from $126.4 billion to $137.7 billion.

Despite the fact that the airline shortfall is “enormous,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh stated that “we are far through the worst of the crisis.”

Airlines had lowered prices and taken advantage of rising demand for air freight, according to Walsh.

“While there are still severe difficulties, the road to recovery is becoming clearer,” Walsh added. “Aviation is proving its resiliency once more.”

The rate of recuperation differs by geography.

North America is the only region that is expected to make a profit in 2022.

Europe is predicted to continue to lose money in 2022, with losses of $9.2 billion, compared to $20.9 billion in 2021. Intra-European travel will improve for the region’s carriers, but long-haul travel will remain limited, according to IATA.

In comparison to this year, carriers in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are likely to experience lower losses in 2022.

According to IATA, total passenger numbers will reach 3.4 billion in 2022, which is equal to 2014 levels but lower than the 4.5 billion seen in 2019.

“People’s desire to travel has not waned, as seen by the domestic market’s strong resiliency. “However, constraints, ambiguity, and complexity are preventing them from traveling internationally,” Walsh said, adding that more governments see vaccinations as a “way out of this crisis.”

Governments should prioritize “reestablishing global connection,” according to IATA.

“We completely agree that vaccinated people’s freedom of movement should not be restricted in any way,” he said.

“In fact, the ability to travel is a strong motivator to have more individuals vaccinated. Governments must collaborate and do all possible to guarantee that vaccines are available to everyone who needs them.”