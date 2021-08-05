‘I Should Have Been Vaccinated:’ From his hospital bed, a COVID patient cries.

From her hospital bed, a COVID-19 patient made an emotional plea, acknowledging that she “was wrong not to get vaccinated” and asking others to avoid making the same mistake.

Maria Paola Grisafi, a woman from the Italian island of Sicily, filmed a video from the Ribera hospital in Agrigento.

“I made a mistake by not getting vaccinated. Now I’m in the hospital, and COVID has made me terribly sick,” the 56-year-old stated, fighting back tears.

Grisafi, who was wearing an oxygen mask, stated that she, like the other COVID ward patients, had chosen not to receive the vaccine. “We were all mistaken. “I urge you to vaccinate right away,” she advised.

“I was in excruciating pain.

I advise everyone to get vaccinated because I was wrong not to and I put my life at risk,” she concluded in the brief video, as reported by Italian newspaper La Stampa and translated by Google. “It’s a terrible illness. It hurts a lot… We are all without immunizations, and we are all wrong, and we are all regretful. COVID is a terrible thing, a terrible thing.”

On August 3, the video was first shared on the Facebook page of healthcare provider ASP di Agrigento.

Grisafi closed the video by thanking the doctor who helped her and that she felt “a little better” following the treatment.

“I’m feeling a little better thanks to the therapies. “I put my life on the line, but you vaccinate,” she added, her voice cracking.

According to Italy24, 19 illnesses in Agrigento and the neighboring areas have climbed dramatically in the last week, from 600 to over 1,000 cases. According to the news outlet, Mario Zappia of ASP di Agrigento has warned locals of a “fourth wave of the unvaccinated.”

According to a seven-day rolling average of newly confirmed cases in the United States—as indicated in the graphic above by Statista—COVID-19 instances are continuing to climb in the United States.

The Delta variety, which was discovered at the end of last year, has spread faster than any other COVID-19 strain. Infection rates have risen as a result. This is a condensed version of the information.