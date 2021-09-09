‘I Pray,’ Mike Pompeo says. Lindsey Graham is incorrect about the United States’ return to Afghanistan.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his hope that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is mistaken about the need for US troops to return to Afghanistan.

Pompeo was questioned about South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham’s statements to the BBC this week that the US would have to return to the Taliban-controlled country because it would be a safe haven for terrorists.

Pompeo said on iHeartRadio with Lisa Boothe, “I pray that Lindsey is wrong.” “Senator Graham and I collaborated on this initiative, but we had opposing viewpoints.

“He had more faith in the Ghani government than I could ever muster,” Pompeo added, alluding to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country after the Taliban seized Kabul.

Pompeo branded Ghani as “one of my most corrupt colleagues” who was more interested in “working the power corridors of Washington DC” than “political operations in Kabul and adjacent provinces” in the interview, which was released on Wednesday.

H.R. McMaster, one of President Donald Trump’s former national security advisers, chastised Pompeo for what he called a “surrender agreement” with the Taliban to depart Afghanistan in February 2020.

Former Trump administration officials have attempted to disassociate themselves from the Taliban agreement, which McMaster claims created the framework for the group’s swift conquest of Afghanistan.

Biden has been chastised from all sides for his departure, which saw 13 US service men and nearly 160 Afghans killed in a suicide bombing outside Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Biden defended the Afghan withdrawal and blamed the disarray on the previous administration, claiming that Trump boosted the Taliban.

Despite his criticism of Biden’s handling of the pullout, Pompeo said he supported the exit and the work done by the administration he served, stating, “I think we actually got it right,” and that Biden “took responsibility” for the country’s unfortunate outcomes.

According to Pompeo, the slow withdrawal of soldiers “put the appropriate conditions in place” to assure that if “we eventually were able to effectively get out, which I believe we could have,” “every American would have been gotten out.”

He stated, “There is only one commander in chief.” “In the end, President Biden is the sole person who must be held accountable.”

“He decided to go with this option. This is a condensed version of the information.