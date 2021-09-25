‘I Don’t Think We Would Enjoy Each Other’s Company,’ Greta Thunberg says of Donald Trump.

Greta Thunberg, an activist, referred to a Twitter battle she had with former President Donald Trump and voiced skepticism about world leaders’ ability to address the climate catastrophe, as well as a forthcoming global environmental gathering.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in October, the Swedish girl discussed stardom, her autism, and her criticism of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s environmental credentials.

Thunberg was questioned if she could ever be friends with someone who denied climate change after declaring that her greatest friends were climate activists. “In one way, we’re all climate skeptics because we’re not behaving as though it’s a crisis,” she explained. “I’m not sure,” she said, “it all depends on the situation.”

“So there’s hope for your friendship with Donald Trump?” the paper then questioned.

“Well, I don’t suppose we’d like each other’s company that much,” Thunberg responded, laughing. Our passions are extremely different.”

When Thunberg was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019, the former US president insulted her.

“It’s absurd. Greta has to improve on her Anger Management issue before going to see an old movie with a friend!” “Chill Greta, chill!” Trump tweeted at the time.

Last year, she retaliated to Trump’s requests for an election recount by tweeting the same message but with her name replaced with his.

Other foreign leaders, like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have been mocked on Twitter by the 18-year-old.

Her skepticism of the strong, on the other hand, merges with pessimism about their ability to address climate change through forums like COP26.

“We’ll do it because the leaders say we’ll do it…

“We can have as many COPs as we want, but nothing real will come out of it,” she continued, “we can have as many COPs as we want, but nothing genuine will come out of it.”

She also questioned New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s assertion in June that combating climate change was a “life or death” issue.

“It’s amusing that people think Jacinda Ardern and others like her are climate change deniers. This is a condensed version of the information.