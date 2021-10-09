‘I Am Innocent,’ a 100-year-old ex-Nazi guard tells a German court.

The oldest individual charged with culpability in the murder of thousands of captives, a 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, told a German court on Friday that he was not guilty.

Josef Schuetz, accused of “knowingly and voluntarily” helping in the death of 3,518 detainees at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945, declared, “I am innocent.”

Between 1936 and 1945, almost 200,000 individuals were incarcerated at Sachsenhausen, including Jews, Roma, regime opponents, and LGBT people.

According to the Sachsenhausen Memorial and Museum, tens of thousands of detainees died as a result of forced labor, murder, medical experiments, hunger, or sickness before the camp was liberated by Soviet soldiers.

When asked about his employment at the camp, Schuetz claimed that he had no knowledge of what had occurred and that he had done “absolutely nothing.”

Aiding and abetting the “death by firing squad of Soviet prisoners of war in 1942” and the “murder of inmates with the toxic chemical Zyklon B” are among the charges leveled against Schuetz.

Co-plaintiffs reacted angrily to his assertions of innocence.

Co-plaintiff Christoffel Heijer, 84, pointed a finger at the accused and told the court: “I’d want to say something to Mr Schuetz: I realize that your dread of the Nazis drove you to stay at work, but how did you sleep so well for so long? Have you given it any thought? Have you ever felt guilty?” “The quiet remains,” said Christoph Heubner, vice-president of the International Auschwitz Committee.

“This trial is crucial, but the accused would benefit society more if they participated more,” he said.

In the start of the trial on Thursday, Schuetz’s defense stated that he would not speak about his time at the camp and would only reveal information about his personal life.

With his walking aid, Schuetz arrived alone on the second day of hearing and detailed his past, including his work on his family’s farm in Lithuania with his seven siblings until enlisting in the army in 1938.

He was brought to a detention camp in Russia after the war before being deported to Brandenburg, Germany, where he worked as a farmer and eventually as a locksmith.

He talked about his former birthdays with his daughters and grandchildren, or about his late wife, in a clear voice.

“My wife used to say, ‘There’s no other man in the world like you,'” said the widower, who has been widowed since 1986.

During this time, Schuetz is unrestricted.