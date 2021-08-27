‘I Almost Feel Like Superman,’ says armless archer Stutzman as he hunts for elusive gold.

“Armless archer” is a term used to describe someone who has no arms. Matt Stutzman is one of the most well-known sportsmen in the world, but in Tokyo, he’s rocking a new, leaner look to make up for missing out on a Paralympic medal five years ago.

After failing to go past the final 16 in Rio, the London 2012 men’s individual compound archery silver medalist vowed to get fitter in preparation for Tokyo 2020 gold.

Stutzman weighed 103 kilograms (227 pounds) in Rio, but has lost 27 kg and says he felt the difference during Friday’s ranking round of the men’s solo compound event at Yumenoshima Archery Park in 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

After smashing the previous Paralympic Games record but only ranking 12th in a high-class tournament to determine seedings for the knockout stages, he told AFP, “I could definitely shoot another 300 arrows, like I’m not weary at all, I’m ready to continue.”

“I nearly feel like Superman… but not quite,” said the American, who was featured in the critically acclaimed Netflix documentary “Rising Phoenix” in 2020.

“It just went by so quickly,” Stutzman said of his afternoon’s work, which included shooting 72 arrows in 12 waves of six over nearly two hours in the scorching sun.

He was third and in contention for the lead but his accuracy failed him and he finished with 688 points, 17 points behind first-placed He Zihao of China.

“I have no idea what went wrong,” Stutzman added. “I’m still trying to figure out if it was because of me or because of the equipment.”

Despite the fact that he was born without arms and uses his foot to grip the bow, the 2015 world champion did well enough to get a bye into the round of 32, where he will meet India’s Shyam Sundar Swami on Saturday.

“Honestly, I wanted to be in the top four because it offers you a more straightforward match for your first time in the stadium over there,” he explained.

“However, at these Games, I don’t care who it is. I’m going to have to confront my best at some point, and I’ll just be ready.”

Stutzman blamed his Rio setback on a cracked arrow in addition to his general fitness.

“Yeah, the nock (arrow’s notch) broke on my last shot,” the 38-year-old admitted. “However, I’ve moved on from it because it’s something I can’t control.

“Over the previous few months, I’ve done a fantastic job. Brief News from Washington Newsday.