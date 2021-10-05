Hypersonic Missiles: Military Technology’s Most Dangerous Must-Have

North Korea’s test of a hypersonic missile last week aroused new worries about the rush to acquire the dangerous technology, which is difficult to defend against and threatens the global nuclear balance.

Russia, which said on Monday that it had successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile from a submerged submarine, led the race, followed by China and the US, with at least five additional countries working on the technology.

Hypersonic missiles, like ordinary ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads, may travel at speeds up to five times that of sound.

Ballistic missiles, on the other hand, fly high into space in an arc to reach their objective, whereas hypersonic missiles glide low in the atmosphere, potentially reaching a target faster.

A hypersonic missile, unlike a much slower, frequently subsonic cruise missile, is agile, making it more difficult to detect and defend against.

While countries such as the United States have developed technologies to counter cruise and ballistic missiles, the capacity to track and destroy a hypersonic missile remains unknown.

Conventional warheads can be delivered more quickly and precisely with hypersonic missiles than with other missiles.

However, their ability to deliver nuclear weapons might amplify a country’s threat, raising the risk of a nuclear war.

Russia, China, the US, and now North Korea have all successfully test-fired hypersonic missiles.

According to a recent report by the US Congressional Research Service, France, Germany, Australia, India, and Japan are working on hypersonics, and Iran, Israel, and South Korea have undertaken basic research on the technology (CRS).

The most advanced country is Russia. Moscow said on Monday that two Zircon hypersonic missiles were launched from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine.

The first hit a test target in the Barents Sea while the submarine was still on the surface. The second was launched while the ship was sunk at a depth of 40 meters (131 feet).

According to the CRS study, China is also vigorously developing the technology, seeing it as necessary to counter US advances in hypersonic and other technologies.

According to the research, both China and Russia have “likely fielded an operational capability” with hypersonic glide vehicles.

According to a government report, the US Defense Department has an aggressive development program, with up to 40 tests planned over the next five years.

Last week, the Pentagon conducted a test of a scramjet-powered hypersonic cruise missile, describing the test as “a successful demonstration of the capabilities that will make hypersonic cruise missiles a very useful tool for our warfighters.”

