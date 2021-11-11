Husband Wants Pregnant Mom Up Before 7 A.M., and She Is Overwhelmed With Support

After her husband informed her she needed to get up before 7 a.m., a pregnant woman screamed at him.

Anyone who has been pregnant knows how hard it is on the body, but the woman stated she was on maternity leave with a 14-week-old boy and a three-year-old kid.

The third-time parent revealed her predicament to Mumsnet, asking if she was being unreasonable in her want for more time in bed.

“My husband works long-ish hours, leaving the house around 8 a.m. and arriving home around 8 p.m.,” she noted in a post under the handle AandWsMum.

“Around 5.45 a.m., he gets up with DS [dear son].” His profession isn’t physically demanding, but it does require a lot of travel. He walks the dog in the morning, prepares food for DS, and gets ready.” She claims the toddler attends a nursery two days a week in the United Kingdom, and she solely breastfeeds their youngest child.

“I get up at 7 a.m., but I’ve generally been awake for longer feeding [the]baby,” the mother continued. He thinks I should get up earlier since he says it’s difficult for him to go in the morning if I’m still getting ready, but everything is normally under control. He never complains or expresses dissatisfaction; instead, he simply states that it will.” She stated she does everything except “bins and gardening,” including “buying, cooking, cleaning, bath time, sleep, transporting kids to parties, managing bills, school run, and so on.” “So if he’s there at bath time, he’ll do it while I tidy up after dinner as an example,” she said, “but that’s not a guarantee.” He was currently sleeping in the guest room while she fed the baby because he didn’t appreciate being awakened up in the middle of the night.

The mother, who previously worked as a critical care unit nurse, admitted she didn’t mind because she now has “more space.” “But it also means I deal with the 3 y/o if he wakes up at any point,” she said, “but it also means I deal with the 3 y/o if he wakes up at any moment.”

“I go to bed about 11 p.m. and nurse the baby between 1-2 a.m. and 3.30-5 a.m.

I don’t mind doing whatever I’m asked to do, and I appreciate it. This is a condensed version of the information.