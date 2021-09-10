Hurricane Olaf is barreling at Los Cabos, Mexico.

As it churned towards the coastal resorts of Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, tropical storm Olaf developed into a hurricane in the Pacific on Thursday, meteorologists warned.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Olaf had maximum winds of 90 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour), making it a Category One hurricane, the lowest on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale.

The storm was about 45 miles southeast of the seaside resort of Cabo San Lucas at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT Friday) and moving northwest at 10 mph, according to the report.

Olaf was expected to make landfall as a Category 2 storm, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service.

From Los Barriles to Cabo San Lazaro, a hurricane warning was in place for a section of Baja California coastline.

Forecasters predicted that the storm would pass close to or over the southern section of the peninsula on Thursday night and Friday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) stated that “preparations to preserve life and property should be expedited to completion.”

It went on to say that a catastrophic storm surge will be accompanied by high and damaging waves near the shore, and that heavy rains could cause “major and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.”

Storm shelters were set up, and students in the state of Baja California Sur were ordered to stay at home on Friday.

Smaller boats were barred from entering ports, and 24 flights between Los Cabos and La Paz were canceled.

The hurricane strikes at a time when Mexico is still reeling from a 7.1-magnitude earthquake and widespread flooding.

After flooding damaged the electricity supply and life-sustaining oxygen therapy at a hospital in Tula, Hidalgo’s central state, fourteen patients perished this week.

After a river in the town burst its banks, causing people to flee their homes, tens of thousands of people were displaced.

Jenny Casillas, a 40-year-old housewife, told AFP on Thursday that the water had reached her roof in less than 10 minutes.

“Everything spiraled out of control from one minute to the next,” she added.

Then there was Tuesday’s earthquake in Guerrero, which killed at least one person, destroyed buildings, and was felt hundreds of kilometers distant.

“The rain didn’t stop, and then there was the earthquake,” Marisela Maya, 31, a clinic worker in Tula, said.

She stated, “It will be difficult for us to climb out of this circumstance.”