Hurricane Olaf has made landfall near Los Cabos, Mexico.

Hurricane Olaf made landfall in the seaside resorts of Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Thursday, threatening additional havoc in a region already hit by an earthquake and fatal floods.

Olaf made landfall as a Category 2 storm in San Jose del Cabo, with maximum winds of 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour), according to the US National Hurricane Center.

From Los Barriles to Cabo San Lazaro, a hurricane warning was in place for a section of Baja California coastline.

As the storm approached, the National Hurricane Center advised, “Preparations to safeguard life and property should be pushed to completion.”

On the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, a Category Two storm is the second lowest of five classifications and is capable of causing significant damage.

The National Hurricane Center warned that a catastrophic storm surge will be accompanied by huge and damaging waves near the shore, and that heavy rains may cause “significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.”

Storm shelters were set up, and students in the state of Baja California Sur were ordered to stay at home on Friday.

Smaller boats were barred from entering ports, and flights between Los Cabos and La Paz were canceled.

The storm was expected to churn along Baja California’s southern coast before going west out to sea late Friday or early Saturday.

“As Olaf interacts with land, gradual weakening is likely through Friday. “After Olaf moves away from Baja California Sur, further weakening is predicted during the weekend,” the NHC stated.

The hurricane strikes at a time when Mexico is already reeling from a 7.1-magnitude earthquake and massive flooding across the country.

After flooding damaged the electricity supply and life-sustaining oxygen therapy at a hospital in Tula, Hidalgo’s central state, fourteen patients perished this week.

After a river in the town burst its banks, causing people to flee their homes, tens of thousands of people were displaced.

Jenny Casillas, a 40-year-old housewife, told AFP on Thursday that the water had reached her roof in less than 10 minutes.

“Everything spiraled out of control from one minute to the next,” she added.

Then there was Tuesday’s earthquake in Guerrero, which killed at least one person, destroyed buildings, and was felt hundreds of kilometers distant.

"The rain didn't stop, and then there was the earthquake," Marisela Maya, 31, a clinic worker, said.