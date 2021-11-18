Hungry Migrants are trapped between East and West, Belarus and Poland, in a freezing situation.

Thousands of hungry, freezing, and exhausted refugees are imprisoned in Belarus’ forests as winter approaches, lured by a despot and barred by a democracy.

They are now stranded at the border, unable to enter Poland, return to Belarus, or securely return home after coming with the cooperation of the Belarusian authorities.

The migrants are stranded between two countries with competing loyalties: Belarus, a former Soviet republic with a formal alliance with Russia on its eastern border, and Poland, a former Warsaw Pact satellite state of the Soviet Union that is now a member of the EU and NATO.

There have been 12 documented deaths, including Ahmad al-Hasan, a 19-year-old Syrian student who was forced by Belarusian guards to try to cross the river to Poland despite informing them he couldn’t swim, according to eyewitnesses.

Migrants describe the border as a chilly and frightening place where they feel intimidated and have been incarcerated for weeks without shelter, food, or water. These migrant families are in an increasingly precarious situation as temperatures drop below freezing and crucial supplies become scarce.

“All sides must follow their international law commitments and ensure the safety, dignity, and protection of the rights of persons stuck at the border,” UN Refugee Agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told The Washington Newsday.

She claims that the majority of the migrants are from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Afghanistan, and that they have “compelling reasons to move.” According to eyewitness accounts, many migrants fleeing for safety face much harsher conditions at the border than they did in their home countries.

Human rights organizations and other countries have expressed worry for their safety, citing instances of murder and violence as proof of the harsh conditions they experience. The situation has reached international crisis proportions, prompting Polish politicians to maintain the state of emergency established in early September.

They and other European officials have accused Belarusian despot Aleksandr G. Lukashenko of inciting migrants to cross the border in retribution for past penalties, effectively creating a “made crisis.”

It politicizes and humanizes refugees and migrants in a way that is both political and compassionate. This is a condensed version of the information.