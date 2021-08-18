Hungry Crocodile Feeds Raw Sausages to Beachgoer Hunting Feet Away

As it prowled along the beach in the shallows, a man handfed a big saltwater crocodile raw sausages.

Papa Snow, who goes by the online handle @Geoffrey Snowball, posted the heart-stopping video on TikTok, which was taken on an Australian beach.

Snow shot the flesh in his palm before panning upwards to the shoreline, where the ferocious predator is seen. He puts the sausages onto the sand, watching as the predator leaps from the water and devours the treat.

Snow shows himself throwing a few more sausages at the creature, yet the croc passes it by in the last image and headed straight for the cameraman.

The video, which was released earlier this month, can be viewed here. “Damn that’s a funny-looking fish,” Snow jokes.

“Even crocs deserve a snag [snack],” he captioned the video. Guys, don’t panic, I only lost one leg.”

Snow has been witnessed by over 2.2 million people feeding the crocodile like a pet. At the end, he also observed the predator staring him down.

He quipped, “He wants a little more than sausage,” as he revealed it was a saltwater croc from Down Under.

“Florida gators ain’t got nuthin’ on Australia crocodiles,” Snow said.

Others saw the croc pursuing Snow, with Dave remarking, “Bro got a touch too close at the end.”

Bigrig84 continued, “He wants you more than snags [snacks]in the end.”

“The most Florida thing I’ve seen in Australia,” you Cute Bro joked.

“What in my nightmares?” Jas inquired.

Male saltwater crocodiles can grow to be 17 feet long and 1,000 pounds in weight. The beast has been branded “the animal most likely to eat a human” by National Geographic.

“Saltwater crocs, or “salties,” as Australians affectionately refer to them, have a vast range, occupying brackish and freshwater habitats throughout eastern India, Southeast Asia, and northern Australia,” they said.

They typically wait below the water’s surface for “possible prey,” according to the site. “Without warning, they explode from the water with a thrash of their powerful tails, seize their victim, and. This is a condensed version of the information.