Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Opposition Rival Rally as Election Day Approaches.

Viktor Orban, Hungary’s prime minister, and Peter Marki-Zay, the newly elected opposition leader, conducted rallies in Budapest on Saturday, six months before the country’s tightest election in 15 years.

Hundreds of thousands of Orban supporters marched through Budapest on a national day remembering Hungary’s failed anti-Soviet revolt in 1956 to hear the nationalist premier deliver a speech.

Orban, 58, will face Marki-Zay, a 49-year-old conservative provincial mayor who won an opposition primary poll last Sunday in the parliamentary election scheduled for next April.

The primary was organized by a six-party opposition alliance formed last year to protest Hungary’s largely first-past-the-post election system, which favors Orban and his ruling right-wing Fidesz party.

Following three landslide victories since 2010, polls show Orban will face his toughest challenge since losing a national election in 2006.

According to polls, the opposition alliance led by Marki-Zay is tied with Fidesz.

Thousands of opposition supporters were expected to attend a demonstration in Budapest later Saturday, where Marki-Zay will speak.