Hungary’s opposition is using primary elections to try to oust Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

On Saturday, Hungary’s first-ever primary elections to find a challenger to right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban got off to a bumpy start, with voting delayed due to a suspected cyber assault, according to organizers.

After years of squabbling and a record of landslide defeats, the once-divisive opposition has united behind a single goal: to remove the long-serving leader from power in next year’s elections.

Their six-party alliance, which was formed last year, consists of a varied group of political groups, including leftist, liberal, and once far-right parties.

They accuse Orban, 58, of endemic corruption and increasing authoritarianism. Orban came to power in 2010 and often disputes with Brussels over migration and rule-of-law concerns.

They now expect that the new primary system will help them defeat Fidesz, Hungary’s major political party.

“We learned the hard way that the opposition can only compete with Fidesz if they are also in a single bloc,” Antal Csardi, a candidate for the green LMP party, told AFP.

Despite winning less than half of the vote, the winner-takes-all system introduced by Orban in 2012 gave Fidesz substantial parliamentary “super majorities” in 2014 and 2018.

In each of Hungary’s 106 election districts, the primaries allow opposition voters to choose single candidates to run against both Orban and Fidesz rivals.

Over 250 candidates are running in the primaries, which will be held from September 18 to 26, and will be voted on both online and in person.

If necessary, a run-off election for Prime Minister will take held between October 4 and 10.

Voting began at 8:00 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Saturday, but was quickly delayed and will not restart until Monday due to a system meltdown that organizers believe was caused by a cyber attack.

“Someone else was interested in the primary, in addition to the multitudes of voters demanding change: a huge load of presently unknown origin attacked the background system of the primary election,” the national primary election organization said in a statement.

The primary elections, according to Csardi, are “an innovation that was forced on us” by the electoral system and the only way for an anti-Fidesz candidate to prevail.

In a televised debate with Ferenc Gelencser of the centrist Momentum Movement this week, he remarked, “There are ideological differences between all the opposition groups, thus primaries are the best way to decide who becomes the common candidate.”

For the first time since Orban took power, polls forecast an uncertain parliamentary election in April.

"Despite ideological divisions.