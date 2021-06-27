Hungary’s COVID-19 relief payments could be halted as a result of the country’s anti-LGBT censorship legislation.

According to EU Parliament President David Sassoli, Hungary’s COVID-19 assistance payments could be halted as a result of the country’s new LGBT censoring law.

According to the Associated Press, the Hungarian bill prohibits showing LGBT issues, homosexuality, and sex reassignment content to those under the age of 18 in sex education programs, movies, and ads. It still needs Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s official approval, who stated, “It’s not about homosexuality, it’s about the kids and the parents.” Many upset EU politicians have referred to the law as discriminatory.

“The European project is built on respect and tolerance. “We are dedicated to continuing this effort, ensuring that future European generations grow up in an atmosphere of equality and respect,” read a letter signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and other EU leaders and addressed to European Council President Charles Michel.

In a letter to Hungary, the European Commission stated that elements of the measure appear to “directly infringe the prohibition of discrimination based on sex and sexual orientation.”

Several EU leaders said Thursday that discrimination in the 27-nation bloc could not be accepted, setting the stage for a tense summit over Hungary’s law.

The government claims to safeguard children, but critics claim that it does so by linking homosexuality to pedophilia.

Orban ruled out repealing the law upon his arrival in Brussels, maintaining that it does not target gays.

Orban positioned himself as a gay rights advocate.

“In the Communist regime, I am a freedom warrior. He stated, “Homosexuality was punished, and I battled for their freedom and rights.” “I am supporting homosexual men’s rights, but this law is not about them.”

The problem has shone a harsh focus on the EU’s incapacity to reign in “illiberal democracies” like Hungary and Poland, whose highly conservative, nationalist, and anti-migrant governments have repeatedly flouted the bloc’s democratic principles and values.

It’s also taken center stage at Europe’s major international soccer competition, when the continent’s governing soccer body, UEFA, rejected Munich’s plans to use rainbow colors before a match between Germany and Hungary on Wednesday evening at the European Championship.

