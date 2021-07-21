Hungary will hold a referendum to show that citizens support a law prohibiting minors from being depicted in LGBT images.

According to the Associated Press, the Hungarian government plans to hold a countrywide poll to gauge popular support for a new law prohibiting depictions of homosexuality and gender transition in school or media content for kids. LGBT activists have slammed the law, as has the European Union, which took legal action against Hungary after it was passed.

Participants will be asked five questions, one of which will inquire if they believe LGBT and sex reassignment information and content should be provided to children. According to the Associated Press, the committee will also consider whether adolescents should have access to sex reassignment surgeries.

In a video uploaded on Facebook on Wednesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed the vote was needed to overcome the EU’s opposition to the bill, and that the bloc had “abused its power” with the legal action.

Orban stated, “Brussels has plainly attacked Hungary in recent weeks because of our child protection bill.” “Only the people’s common will can safeguard Hungary when the pressure on our motherland is so great.”

Even as he confronts rising scrutiny at home and abroad over democratic backsliding and surveillance claims, Orban has remained adamant on the matter.

Its ratification sparked a tense standoff between Orban’s right-wing government and the EU’s 27 members, who claimed it discriminates against LGBT people and violates the bloc’s core values.

The referendum declaration comes as Orban, a frequent opponent of the EU, is under great pressure on numerous fronts in the run-up to elections next spring, which are expected to be the closest since he took power in 2010.

His administration is currently under fire after an international investigation revealed that it employed strong spyware to spy on critical journalists, legislators, and business executives via their smartphones, according to findings published this weekend by an international investigation.

Opposition members have asked that the parliament’s national security committee investigate the alleged espionage, but representatives from Orban’s Fidesz party have suggested that they will prevent the committee from convening, calling the claims “unfounded.”

Other senior authorities have declined to acknowledge or deny that the government employed malware against Hungarians.

Several opposition parties called for a boycott of the referendum minutes after it was announced.

