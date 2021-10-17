Hungary has chosen a challenger to take on Orban next year.

After a month-long opposition primary, a conservative regional mayor and a leftist MEP faced off in Hungary on Sunday, with the winner expected to challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year’s election.

For the first time, the opposition agreed to nominate only one candidate to face Orban in the April election, as well as single candidates in each constituency to face his nationalist Fidesz party.

After a first round of primaries in which more than 600,000 people voted, the communist Democratic Coalition (DKKlara )’s Dobrev and economist Peter Marki-Zay were the two remaining candidates.

Marki-Zay, 49, finished third in the first round but persuaded the runner-up, liberal Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, to quit and endorse him in the run-off.

Marki-Zay, a father of seven and a devout Catholic, contended during the campaign that only he can appeal to both leftist and conservative voters tired of Orban’s divisiveness.

Marki-Zay, an economist and engineer who spent five years in the United States and Canada, made national headlines in 2018 when he was elected mayor of the little town of Hodmezovasarhely.

Despite the fact that the southern city had been a stronghold for Fidesz for decades, Marki-Zay was able to rally cross-party support in what he called the “blueprint for opposition success nationally.”

Despite having no party infrastructure or considerable funds, the 49-year-old received support from younger people who were sympathetic to his anti-elite and anti-corruption messages throughout the primary campaign.

Dobrev, who has been a vice president of the European Parliament since 2019 and is trying to become Hungary’s first female prime minister, stressed her superior experience and accused her opponent of being “unsuitable” for the post.

According to polls, the mother-of-Achilles three’s heel is her husband, former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany, who admitted lying in a leaked private address in 2006 and has been constantly assailed by Orban since then.

Dobrev won the first round of the primary with the support of DK, Hungary’s main opposition party led by Gyurcsany, but fell short of the outright majority that would have given her the nomination without a run-off.

The primary elections were planned by a six-party opposition coalition that was formed last year to oppose an election system that favored Orban and Fidesz.

Organizers hailed the primaries as a “extraordinary success,” with over 800,000 people casting ballots in the two rounds, accounting for about 10% of the electorate in the 9.8 million-strong EU member.

“That’s an a,” says the narrator. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.