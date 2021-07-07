Hungary fines a distributor for selling a Lawrence Schimel children’s book to parents of the same gender.

According to the Associated Press, Hungarian authorities penalized a distributor who sold a Lawrence Schimel children’s book featuring same-sex parenting.

The penalties came as the Hungarian government was facing widespread criticism for a recent law prohibiting the representation of homosexuality or gender reassignment among children. The law, which is slated to take effect on Thursday, is considered as a direct attack on the LGBT community’s rights.

A two-part Hungarian translation of Schimel’s Early One Morning and Bedtime, Not Playtime! is included in the children’s book. The daily lives of two children with same-sex parents are chronicled in the books.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The fine was levied by the Pest County Government Office, which is in charge of the county that surrounds Budapest, Hungary’s capital.

A Pest county official told commercial television station HirTV on Tuesday that the book’s Hungarian distributor failed to explicitly state that it had “material that deviates from the norm,” violating regulations against unfair commercial practices.

Pest county commissioner Richard Tarnai remarked, “The book was there with other fairytale books and thus committed a breach.” “There’s no way of understanding this book is about a family that’s not like everyone else’s.”

The book’s distributor, Foundation for Rainbow Families, remarked on Facebook on Wednesday that “rainbow families are completely regular, everyday families,” referring to families with LGBT parents.

The organization, which must pay a $830 punishment for the infraction, wrote, “The storybook is about simple, everyday activities, and the sexuality of the parents is not even a subject.”

In an email to the Associated Press, Lawrence Schimel, the book’s author, said that labeling books with material that differs from the norm is “a dangerous concept, often used as a weapon to try to promote or legitimize prejudice and intolerance.”

“Seeing these families mirrored in books—just as they exist in the world—is vital for all kids, not just those in same-sex households,” Schimel wrote.

Hungary’s government claims that the June law prohibiting the display of content in media or school education programs that “depicts or encourages homosexuality” to minors is important to protect children and provide parents total control over their children’s sexual education.

However, many of Hungary’s. This is a condensed version of the information.