Hundreds of thousands of pro-military protesters gather in Sudan’s capital.

Thousands of pro-military demonstrators gathered in central Khartoum on Saturday, vowing not to leave until the government is dissolved, posing a threat to Sudan’s civilian-led transition.

The demonstration comes as Sudanese politics is torn apart by factions navigating the country’s rough transition from two decades of authoritarianism under President Omar al-Bashir, who was deposed by the army in April 2019 after weeks of major protests.

A dissident element of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a civilian organization that spearheaded anti-Bashir rallies and became a crucial plank of the transition, organized Saturday’s rally.

“The current government has failed to provide us justice and equality,” said Abboud Ahmed, a 50-year-old demonstrator.

Demonstrators put up tents outside the presidential palace on Saturday evening, calling for Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s government to be dismissed. Hamdok is a former UN economist whose IMF-backed reforms have struck the pockets of many Sudanese.

The protest was allegedly planned by followers of the Bashir dictatorship, which was dominated by Islamists and the military, according to the government’s backers.

“One army, one people,” protesters chanted, and “the army will bring us bread.”

“We’re marching in a peaceful demonstration to demand a military government,” said Enaam Mohamed, a housewife.

A protester from the eastern state of Kassala, Abdelnaby Abdelelah, protested that the administration had ignored other states outside of Khartoum.

“We want a government that is aware of what is happening in the east,” he stated.

“We will stay put where we are… we want the dissolution of this government,” demonstrators chanted outside the presidential palace.

On Friday, Hamdok warned that the transition was in the midst of its “biggest and most deadly” crisis.

“The current situation is not tied to the government’s breakup or not,” the FFC’s mainstream faction claimed.

“Some parties are orchestrating the overthrow of revolutionary forces… clearing the way for vestiges of the previous system to return.”

Support for the transitional administration has dwindled in recent months as a result of the government’s difficult economic measures, which include eliminating fuel subsidies and allowing the Sudanese pound to float on its own.

Inflation has soared, reaching 422 percent in July before moderately moderating in August and September.

Demonstrators have been blocking trade through the important hub of Port Sudan since September, causing unrest in eastern Sudan.

The administration announced on September 21 that it had foiled a coup attempt blamed on military officers and citizens linked to Bashir’s regime.