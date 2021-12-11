Hundreds of thousands of people protest compulsory covid jabs in Austria.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people rallied in Vienna, Austria’s capital, to protest obligatory Covid immunizations and home confinement orders for those who had not yet got the vaccines.

The rally, which drew an estimated 44,000 people, was the latest in a series of large weekend protests since Austria became the first EU country to make Covid vaccines mandatory last month.

For those who have been vaccinated, a partial confinement that began last month will end on Sunday, but those who have not received the requisite doses will have to stay at home.

One protest sign stated, “No to Vaccine Fascism.”

“I’m not a neo-Nazi or a thug,” one person explained, “I’m fighting for freedom and against the vaccine.”

Vaccination will be mandatory for all inhabitants over the age of 14 starting in February, unless a medical exemption is granted.

The government has stated that no one would be forced to get vaccinated, but those who refuse will face a fine of 600 euros ($670), which will rise to 3,600 euros ($4,000) if not paid.

Manuela, 47, said she came in from out of town to participate in the demonstration.

Why “exclude individuals who aren’t vaccinated, especially youngsters,” wondered the working mother, who claimed to be vaccinated but refused to provide her last name.

“Not being able to send a child to dance, tennis, or swimming lessons is great prejudice.”

Analea, a 44-year-old violin instructor who also declined to reveal her surname, said this was “not the direction a democracy should be going in.”

“We can have opposing viewpoints and ideals and still live in peace,” she remarked.

On Saturday, a slew of parties, including Herbert Kickl’s far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), called for rallies.