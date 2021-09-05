Hundreds of thousands of farmers have pledged defiance to India’s laws.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of farmers marched outside India’s capital, vowing to fight the government over controversial agriculture regulations that they claim will destroy their livelihoods.

Men and women wore yellow and green scarves symbolizing harvest and mustard fields while waving national and farmer union flags in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, chanting “farmer, laborer, unity!”

Farmers have been camping out on the outskirts of Delhi since late November, posing one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most serious difficulties.

Farmers and union leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fighting for their rights and continuing their sit-in along main routes into Delhi till the legislation is repealed during the rally.

They also called for a nationwide strike to protest the laws on September 27.

From the gathering, lawyer and farmer’s son Amit Chaudhary told AFP, “It’s like the whole city and the highways are packed of farmers.”

“Farmers aren’t the type of folks who get fatigued easily. We work at all hours of the day and night, rain or shine. We won’t return until the laws are reinstated,” he continued.

At least 50,000 farmers and sympathizers, according to an AFP photographer on the scene, took part.

Farmers from 15 states, according to an umbrella group representing agricultural unions, were there.

The sector, according to Modi’s government, is immensely inefficient and in need of reform.

However, demonstrators are concerned that deregulation legislation will leave them vulnerable to large firms.

The standoff has been resolved after several rounds of negotiations between the government and ministers.

Agriculture provides a living for almost two-thirds of India’s 1.3 billion people, and the sector has long been a political minefield.

The big rally takes place ahead of vital elections in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, which has a population of 200 million people and is governed by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

In January, the farmer agitation took a violent turn in Delhi, when a tractor rally turned into a riot that killed one farmer and injured hundreds of police personnel.