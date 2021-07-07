Hundreds of Skeletons Discovered Beneath the Sand

The discovery of medieval bones buried beneath the sand of a Welsh beach sparked a multi-year archeological dig that yielded nearly hundreds of well-preserved human skeletons from the time period.

The Dyfed Archeological Trust is in charge of the project, which has been continuing since 2014, according to archeologist Jenna Smith. “At the time, there were really violent storms, and members of the public were saying that they could see chunks of bone sticking out on the beach,” Smith told This website. “So we completed a [two]week excavation in 2014, then returned for [three]weeks in 2015 and 2016.”

The property is located on Whitesands Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, according to BBC News. The area, which dates from the ninth to eleventh centuries, comprises the ruins of an early Christian settlement, including the medieval St. Patrick’s chapel cemetery.

Each day at the dig is jam-packed for Smith and her coworkers. “We get up at 9 a.m. and get right to work!” she exclaimed. “We meticulously excavate layer by layer until characteristics emerge, such as chapel walls, boundary walls, and burials in this case.” She went on to say that “before anything is removed, everything is photographed, measured, sketched, and recorded,” and that the crew “meticulously [records]everything.”

“We try to be as careful as possible, especially with any funerals we come across,” she said.

The approach has been extremely fruitful, yielding unique discoveries thus far: the human bones have been unusually well preserved due to the cemetery’s sandy location.

Smith noted, “The interesting feature of this site is that we don’t generally have the preservation of bone from this period of time [eighth-11th Century/Early Medieval],” noting that “the bone doesn’t normally survive” since “Welsh soil is rather acidic.” As a result, remains are more likely to decay before they can be excavated.

The sheer number of burials discovered at the site is especially noteworthy. “In total, we have excavated roughly 210 burials [2014, 2015, 2016, 2019], with about 110 burials this year [2021],” Smith stated.

