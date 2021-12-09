Hundreds of potentially lethal toys have been removed from Australian shopping malls during the Christmas season.

Fair Trading NSW officers seized the toys as part of its “Operation Safe Toy” initiative, which aims to promote a safe and fair marketplace in Australia.

Officers may confiscate any children’s toys being sold on the market ahead of the Christmas holidays that do not match the Fair Trading NSW safety guidelines. They also cautioned that they have discovered a number of toys that are exceedingly harmful and potentially fatal to tiny children.

Karin Ellis, a Fair Trading NSW official, told 7 News Australia, “These toys have little pieces that can cause clogs.” “A youngster can simply pop open a toy’s battery compartment and swallow the small battery.” One of the toys taken by NSW Fair Trading officers was a little penguin figurine that doubled as a lighter when opened.

While they were looking closely at the toys exhibited on the shelves in Australia, Kevin Anderson, a NSW Better Regulation Minister, stated that the majority of the problematic items were imported from other countries.

“These toys come in enormous container loads from overseas, and they’re mass-produced and poorly manufactured,” Anderson told the publication, adding that 70 percent of the reports they received were about toys purchased from internet sites.

Parents should get their money back if the toys do not fulfill safety standards, according to Fair Trading Australia. Officers also advise parents to verify whether the toy gifts they intend to buy have been recalled or prohibited in Australia, according to NSW Fair Trading. This can be done by visiting the Product Safety Australia website.

Retailers who sell dangerous toys could face fines of up to AU$500,000. The penalties for corporations could reach AU$10 million.