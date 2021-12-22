Hundreds of people were killed in a shipwreck and a helicopter crash in Madagascar.

On Wednesday, Madagascar was reeling from a double tragedy, with at least 64 people killed in a shipwreck, according to an updated toll, and two people still missing after a helicopter crashed during a search for survivors.

With an estimated 130 people on board, a wooden vessel — believed to be a cargo boat not authorized to carry passengers — capsized off the island’s northeastern shore early Monday.

“Twenty-five bodies were discovered this morning near Sainte-Marie island, most likely owing to sea currents,” gendarmerie general Zafisambatra Ravoavy told AFP.

According to the authorities, five children are among the dead.

Fifty passengers have been rescued, while the hunt for the remaining 15 passengers continues.

The ship had set sail from Antseraka, traveling south to Soanierana-Ivongo, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away.

According to Adrien Fabrice Ratsimbazafy of the River and Maritime Port Agency, initial examinations revealed the vessel’s engine had a “technical fault” (APMF).

He claimed that the problem made the boat vulnerable to the waves, causing it to run aground on a reef and take on water.

The majority of the survivors, according to a maritime officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity, were on the ship’s bridge.

The local graveyard, according to Jocelyne Kalou, manager of the Le Fumet hotel in Soanierana-Ivongo, was “The space is insufficient to handle all of the dead. They’ll be dispatched to settlements in the surrounding area.” Local mayor Alban Menavolo stated he assisted in the transport of 39 remains to the hamlet by truck, claiming that the majority of the victims were residents and that he knew several of them.

“I’m exhausted because I’m bearing the burden of the entire community’s sadness. This type of event is quite uncommon “he stated

A police helicopter that had gone off from Antananarivo’s capital with police minister Serge Gelle onboard to assist with search and rescue crashed at sea just hours after the accident.

Gelle and an officer were flung from the craft and made it to land after swimming for approximately 12 hours.

Locals discovered them separately on the beach at Mahambo, around 75 kilometers (75 miles) from the port city of Toamasina, on Tuesday morning.

Gelle, 57, appeared fatigued in a beach chair in his camouflage outfit in a video uploaded on social media.

“My time to die hasn’t arrived yet,” he remarked, thanking the people and fisherman in the area.

He stated that he. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.