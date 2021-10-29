Hundreds of people have been arrested in India for disrupting Muslim prayers.

Hundreds of individuals were arrested in India on Friday, many of them from Hindu right-wing groups, for disrupting Muslim prayer gatherings, according to local media, in the latest indicator of rising sectarian tensions in the country.

For weeks, Hindu groups have been lobbying officials in Gurgaon, a northern city on the outskirts of New Delhi, to prohibit Muslims from holding Friday prayers in public places.

According to local media, police deployed several hundred extra policemen on Friday and arrested at least 30 people as crowds of locals and Hindu groups yelled slogans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has been accused by critics of oppressing minorities, especially India’s 200 million Muslim minority.

Modi’s government opposes a Hindu agenda and insists on equal rights for people of all faiths.

The BJP governs Haryana, which includes Gurgaon (also known as Gurugram) as its capital.

This isn’t the first time an incident like this has occurred in the city, which is home to a slew of global corporations.

Many members of the majority Hindu community objected to Muslims praying in public in 2018.

Officials from the district mediated between the communities and identified approximately 35 open spots for Muslims to pray on Friday.

Many of those arrested on Friday had signs that read “Gurgaon administration, wake up from your slumber,” according to the NDTV news station.

Images circulated on social media showing a group of mostly unmasked persons demanding an end to the prayers. Others screamed “Jai Shri Ram” (Hail Lord Ram), a Hindu nationalist rallying cry.