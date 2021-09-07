Hundreds of millions of dollars in US data surveillance tools are in Taliban hands, with few safeguards.

The US and its partners invested hundreds of millions of dollars to develop data surveillance capabilities for Afghans, but the databases were left with insufficient data-protection protections, and they have now reportedly fallen into Taliban hands.

With the Taliban’s quick capture of the Afghan government, they now have access to information such as biometrics for authenticating identities, prompting concerns that they may use it for social control and punishing perceived adversaries.

There are indications that the government data may have been utilized to identify and intimidate Afghans who collaborated with the US since the Taliban took control Kabul on August 15. According to the Associated Press, a 27-year-old American contractor in Kabul said he and coworkers who constructed a US-funded database had received phone calls summoning them to the Defense Ministry.

“It’s a terrible irony,” said Frank Pasquale, a surveillance technology scholar at Brooklyn Law School. “It’s a perfect illustration of the adage, ‘The road to hell is paved with good intentions.’”

The Taliban’s leaders have stated that they are not interested in retaliation as a result of their win. The restoration of international help and the unfreezing of foreign-held assets are top priorities. They imposed stringent restrictions – especially on women – from 1996 to 2001, but there are little evidence of them now. There is also no evidence that Afghans who collaborated with Americans have been targeted in any way.

The Taliban have been warned that the world will be monitoring how they handle the information.

The fate of one of the most critical databases, the one used to pay soldiers and police officers, is still unknown.

According to a top security officer from the defunct government, the Afghan Personnel and Pay System holds data on more than 700,000 security forces members dating back 40 years. Birth dates, phone numbers, dads’ and grandfathers’ names, fingerprints, and iris and facial scans are among the more than 40 data fields, according to two Afghan contractors who worked on it on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Only authorized individuals have access to the system, so if the Taliban can’t find one, they’ll try to hack it, according to the former official, who did not want to be identified for the sake of his families’ safety. This is a condensed version of the information.