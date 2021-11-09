Hundreds of migrants are stranded at the Belarus-Poland border.

On Tuesday, hundreds of desperate refugees were detained in frigid temperatures on the Polish-Belarusian border, with Warsaw accusing Minsk’s administration of employing them to jeopardize European security.

For months, Western critics have claimed that Belarus’ strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko is recruiting Middle Eastern migrants to his country in order to transfer them across the border in punishment for European sanctions.

Belarus denies the claim and accuses Poland of violating human rights by denying the migrants entry.

Fears of a conflict on the border, where armed forces from both countries are stationed, have risen as a result of the tense situation.

Hundreds of migrants marched to the border on Monday in an attempt to cross, but were stopped by rows of Polish border police behind barbed wire.

Between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants are now in an improvised camp outside the Polish village of Kuznica, according to Poland and Belarus.

Journalists have been barred from the area, but videos released by Belarusian and Polish police show migrants huddled by fires and in tents as temperatures hovered around freezing.

Belarus, Poland claimed, was using the migrants as a weapon and refused to open its border.

“It is in our national interest to secure the Polish border. However, today the entire EU’s stability and security are at jeopardy “Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish Prime Minister, remarked on Twitter.

“Lukashenko’s administration is launching a hybrid attack on all of us. We will not be frightened and will protect European peace with our NATO and EU allies.” President Andrzej Duda accused Belarus of “attacking Poland’s border, the EU border, in a previously unprecedented way.” Belarus, on the other hand, said that Warsaw’s treatment of the migrants would be a “litmus test” of the country’s commitment to international principles, and warned against any “provocations.”

“We would like to warn the Polish side ahead of time against any provocations aimed at the Republic of Belarus in order to legitimize the illegal use of force against disadvantaged, unarmed people, among whom there are many children and women,” the Minsk foreign ministry said in a statement.

Poland had sent 10,000 military personnel to the border without informing Belarusian authorities, according to the Belarusian defense ministry, in violation of shared security agreements.

The Polish defense ministry released video footage of what it described as a "large group of Belarusian officers" approaching the area.