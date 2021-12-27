Hundreds of COVID-positive people were sent negative results by mistake by a pathology lab.

On Christmas Day, an Australian laboratory told 400 patients that they had tested negative for coronavirus when their findings were actually positive.

The SydPath laboratory at Sydney’s St. Vincent’s Hospital apologized for the mix-up on Sunday.

On the 22nd and 23rd of December, swabs from the affected people were obtained.

On Christmas Day, they received messages informing them that their findings were negative. The pathology lab workers only recognized the error the next day, according to 9News.

SydPath promptly contacted those who were affected. “Please disregard the earlier SMS message about the COVID-19 test being negative. Due to a laboratory error, your sample was retested and found to be COVID-19 POSITIVE “the message should be read

“Over 400 persons were wrongly notified by SydPath last night that they had tested negative for COVID-19,” the laboratory said in a statement. “COVID had been detected in these individuals. As soon as we were made aware of the problem this morning, SydPath began contacting those who were affected. We sincerely regret to everyone who has been affected.” The fatal blunder was blamed on the “extremely enormous amount of tests that we’ve been contending with,” according to SydPath medical director Anthony Dodds. According to ABC News Australia, a 34-year-old man who was among those who obtained a false negative result said his illness worsened after being tested. He sensed something wasn’t quite right, so he went to a nearby hospital on Saturday night.

“…I also trust myself; I’m sick since every symptom I’ve had is COVID… the PCR test must be erroneous,” he informed his doctor, according to reports. Before receiving a message from the laboratory, the man took a quick antigen test, which came back positive, and was admitted to the hospital’s COVID-19 unit.

“It was extremely annoying,” he continued, “in the sense that it took 85 hours to acquire the negative test result in the first place.” “Then I have to call a doctor and go to the hospital to figure out what’s wrong with me.” Professor Dodds believes it was caused by “human error,” and that the incident will be investigated by an emergency response team.

The incidence occurs at a time when coronavirus cases in Australia are at an all-time high. Cases are on the rise in New South Wales, where the St Vincent Hospital's lab is based, and testing services are failing to keep up. More than 6,000 confirmed cases were reported in NSW on Christmas Day alone, breaking the previous record for the most new cases.