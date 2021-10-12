Hundreds more are forced to flee the Spanish island due to a volcano.

As lava continues to pour from the volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands, Spanish officials ordered hundreds more inhabitants to flee their homes on Tuesday.

On the Atlantic island off Morocco’s coast, La Cumbre Vieja began erupting on September 19 and has already displaced almost 6,000 people, with lava destroying 1,200 structures and scorching 600 hectares (1,400 acres).

On Tuesday, emergency services posted on Twitter that a new evacuation order had been issued “due to the prognosis of the lava flow’s advance.”

“The 700 to 800 persons affected by this evacuation order should leave their homes with their goods and dogs,” the services tweeted, directing them to a meeting location in Los Llanos de Aridane, in the western part of the country.

Approximately 3,000 people were instructed to remain indoors on Monday after lava wrecked a cement plant, raising concerns that hazardous fumes may be discharged.

Despite the immense destruction caused by the eruption on La Palma, which has an estimated population of 85,000 people, no one has been killed or injured.

It’s the island’s third volcanic eruption in the last century, with the most recent one occurring in 1971.