Hundreds demonstrate against Brazil’s Bolsonaro after a week of unrest.

Hundreds of Brazilians opposed President Jair Bolsonaro and demanded his impeachment in rallies organized by conservative groups on Sunday, only days after a large mobilization in support of the country’s embattled far-right leader.

Conservative-leaning social organizations like Movimento Brasil Livre (Free Brazil Movement, or MBL), which pushed for the impeachment of left-wing president Dilma Rousseff in 2016, organized public rallies in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Belo Horizonte, among other cities.

MBL is now campaigning for a third-party candidate in Brazil’s presidential elections in 2022, with the slogan “Neither Bolsonaro nor Lula,” referring to the current president’s political foe Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Organizers anticipated massive numbers, but without the assistance of organizations such as Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), the demonstrations were smaller than projected.

Hundreds of protesters converged on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro early Sunday. Many wore white to show political neutrality, but others brandished Brazilian flags, which are frequently associated with the right, or the rainbow colors of the LGBT movement, or sported “Lula 2022” t-shirts.

A single word reverberated throughout the crowd: “Bolsonaro must go.”

Hundreds of white-clad protesters gathered in the nation’s economic heartland of Sao Paulo for a rally dwarfed by the 125,000 Bolsonaro supporters who congregated on the same streets last Tuesday.

“We don’t support Lula or Bolsonaro here,” Ivete Ramalho, a civil engineer, told AFP.

“However, I am concerned about the large number of individuals who came out to support a president (Bolsonaro) who has done nothing for the country but cause conflict.”

Polls show Lula, a former union leader who served as president from 2003 to 2010, has a significant advantage over the incumbent over a year before the election.