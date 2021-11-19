Hundreds attempt to cross the Polish border despite signs that the crisis is subsiding.

Hundreds of migrants attempted to breach Poland’s border with Belarus on Friday, while Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko acknowledged it was “very likely” that his military assisted migrants in crossing into the EU, but denied inviting them.

Belarus has been accused by the West of causing the situation by bringing in would-be migrants from other countries and transporting them to the border with promises of a simple crossing into the European Union.

Belarus has refuted the claim, instead blaming the EU for refusing to accept the migrants.

“We’re Slavs,” says the narrator. We have feelings. Our forces are aware that the migrants are on their way to Germany… “Perhaps someone intervened,” Lukashenko told the BBC.

“However, I didn’t invite them,” he continued.

Two groups of migrants attempted to pass the eastern border of the European Union and NATO, according to Polish border guards, one of which included 500 migrants who flung rocks and tear gas canisters.

The guards claimed to have apprehended 45 migrants.

2,000 migrants fled a makeshift campsite on the cold border to spend the night in a neighboring warehouse, according to Belarusian state news agency Belta.

“For several, it was their first warm night,” Belta wrote, referring to images of refugees laying on mats in the facility.

Hundreds of Iraqis who were unable to enter the EU through Belarus went home on the first repatriation flight organized by Baghdad on Thursday.

Lukashenko and his primary backer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke by phone on Friday, stressing “the significance of establishing collaboration between Minsk and the EU to address the crisis,” according to the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Ukraine, which shares borders with both Belarus and Poland, said it was preparing “systematically and methodically” in case the situation spilled over onto its soil.

“We cannot rule out the potential that Russia decides to transport a big number of unlawful migrants through Belarus to our territory on purpose,” Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky told parliament.

He claimed the situation on Ukraine’s border was currently under control, but warned that those who attempted to pass would be met with force, including firearms.

Dunja Mijatovic, a human rights commissioner for the Council of Europe, described the humanitarian situation near the border as “alarming” and demanded a halt to Poland’s contentious migrant returns to Belarus.

“I’ve personally heard horrible instances of great suffering from desperate people… who spent weeks or even months in unsanitary conditions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.