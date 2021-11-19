Hundreds attempt to cross the EU border despite the crisis subsiding.

Hundreds of migrants attempted to cross the border from Belarus into Poland again on Friday, despite signals that the crisis was improving as migrants fled a makeshift encampment, according to Warsaw.

Two groups of migrants attempted to pass the eastern border of the European Union and NATO, according to Polish border guards, one of which included 500 migrants who flung rocks and tear gas canisters.

According to the border guards, 45 people have been apprehended.

2,000 migrants who had been camping out in frigid temperatures on the border spent the night in a neighboring warehouse after emptying out of their camp, according to Belarusian state news agency Belta.

“For several, it was their first warm night,” Belta wrote, referring to images of refugees laying on mats in the facility.

Belarus is accused by the West of inducing a crisis by bringing in would-be migrants and transporting them to the border with promises of a quick entry into the EU.

Belarus has refuted this and has encouraged the European Union to accept them.

According to the Kremlin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, with the partners emphasizing “the significance of establishing collaboration between Minsk and the EU to settle the crisis.”

Dunja Mijatovic, the human rights commissioner for the Council of Europe, described the humanitarian situation near the border as “alarming” and demanded a halt to Poland’s contentious migrant returns to Belarus.

“I have personally listened to awful reports of extreme suffering from desperate people… who spent weeks or even months in squalid and extreme conditions in the cold and wet forests due to these pushbacks,” she said after a four-day tour to Poland in a statement.

“All pushbacks must come to a halt right away.”

She also urged Poland to provide “quick and unrestricted access to all locations along the border” to human rights activists and the media.

Belarus announced on Thursday that there were 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country.

It stated that the EU will provide a “humanitarian corridor” to Germany for roughly 2,000 migrants, and that it would assume responsibility for sending around 5,000 of them home.

However, Germany quickly refuted this report, claiming that it would not accept 2,000 refugees.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Iraqis who were unable to enter the EU through Belarus went home on Thursday on Baghdad’s first repatriation flight.

Despite the repatriations, Poland stated that border pressure will continue.

"Attempts are continually being made.