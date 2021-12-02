Hun Sen, Cambodia’s leader, supports his son in taking over the country’s leadership.

Hun Sen, Cambodia’s strongman Prime Minister who has dominated the country for more than three decades, supported his eldest son to succeed him on Thursday, clearing the path for a political dynasty.

Hun Sen, 69, has long been suspected of grooming Hun Manet, a four-star general schooled in the United Nation and the United States, to govern the kingdom.

“Hun Manet is one of the prime ministerial contenders, and his father supports him,” Hun Sen said during a public ceremony in Sihanoukville, Cambodia’s coastline city.

He also said that his 44-year-old son, who is the deputy commander-in-chief and commander of the infantry for the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, would have to run for office.

Cambodia is set to have elections in 2023.

Hun Sen’s party won every seat in parliament in the most recent election in 2018, a year after the Supreme Court dissolved the main opposition, the Cambodia National Rescue Party.

In recent years, Cambodian authorities have imprisoned a large number of former opposition members and human rights activists.

Critics claim Hun Sen has stifled dissent and activists by curtailing democratic freedoms and using the courts to suppress them.

Hun Sen also hinted that his son’s promotion to the top post could take a decade, while remaining tight-lipped about his retirement plans.

He has been in power for 36 years, making him one of the world’s longest-serving leaders.

Hun Sen typically attributes his children’s accomplishments to education and training, dismissing charges of nepotism.