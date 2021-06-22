Human Rights Watch says Nicaraguans have “no chance” to vote or run for office against the ruling party.

According to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) director, Nicaraguans have “no possibility” to vote or run for office against President Daniel Ortega’s ruling party.

The Associated Press got a copy of a Human Rights Watch report that details how Ortega and his government appear to aim to “destroy political competition” by making “high-profile arrests” and “severe human rights violations” against critics. HRW is urging the United Nations Security Council to concentrate on Nicaragua’s “developing crisis.”

“If they are regarded as opposing the ruling party, Nicaraguans will be unable to enjoy their fundamental rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association, as well as vote and run for public office,” said José Miguel Vivanco, HRW’s Americas director.

“High-ranking UN officials and UN member countries concerned about human rights have an opportunity to prevent a regional crisis by urging Ortega to halt his crackdown now,” he continued. “It should be seized.”

As political opposition figures continue to be arrested ahead of the November 7 elections, HRW, an international human rights organization, is pushing for further pressure on Ortega.

Nearly 20 opposition pre-candidates, important businessmen, former government officials, and political leaders have been arrested for political reasons in recent weeks, according to HRW’s report. The report was sent to the Associated Press ahead of time.

The group urged the UN Security Council to utilize Article 99 of its charter to “raise this issue before the UN Security Council and describe it as a rising crisis including egregious human rights abuses that threatens regional peace.”

Ortega is seeking a fourth term as president and has been arresting potential competitors for alleged crimes against the state in order to pave his path. Through repressive regulations and intimidation, the regime had already considerably limited the public space available for opposition to maneuver.

“High-profile arrests and other significant human rights crimes against opponents appear to be part of a larger campaign to eliminate political competition, stifle dissent, and pave the way for President Daniel Ortega’s fourth consecutive term,” HRW said.

Nicaraguan police reported late Monday that former first lady Mara Fernanda Flores Lanzas, wife of ex-President Arnoldo Aleman, had been placed under house arrest.